The club led by Zinedine Zidane won by 2 goals to 1 against Futbol Club Barcelona in the classic of the Spanish soccer league. The match, corresponding to matchday 30 of the Spanish league calendar, served the Whites to momentarily position themselves as the leader of the standings while awaiting the result of Atlético de Madrid, who play on Sunday against Real Betis in Seville.

The thirtieth day of the Spanish soccer league began with three teams differentiated by only three points at the top of the table. Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, ​​third and second, respectively, met this Saturday in the Spanish football classic, which on this occasion had the incentive to be decisive for the future league aspirations of both teams.

With the 2-1 victory of Real Madrid, the white team is one point above FC Barcelona and will sleep this Saturday as league leaders, tied on points with Atlético de Madrid, which in nine games has squandered the advantage of 11 points on both pursuers with which it counted in the day 21 of the championship.

Karim Benzema of Real Madrid in action with Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Spain, April 10, 2021. © REUTERS – Sergio Perez

The rojiblanco team will have to play on Sunday against Real Betis Balompié, sixth in the qualifying table, to continue maintaining its position as leader of the championship. The last days of the team led by Diego Pablo Simeone have been marked by irregularities in terms of results.

Intense duel marked by rain

The confrontation between the two most successful teams in Spanish football was marked by the heavy rain that fell on the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium, converted into the main field of Real Madrid due to the remodeling works that affect the Santiago Bernabéu. With the pitch weighed down by heavy rain, the game turned into an intensity duel between the two fittest teams in the league.

In that duel, Real Madrid was able to take advantage of a goal from Karim Benzemá in the 13th minute and a free kick taken by the German Toni Kroos that ended in a goal in the 28th minute of the match. With this result, Barcelona seemed disarmed after half an hour of play, however, only the post prevented Leo Messi from cutting distances before the break with an Olympic goal from a corner kick. Had it been achieved, it would have been one of the most remembered feats in the history of the Spanish soccer classic.

Spectacular: Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring JAVIER SORIANO AFP

In the second half, the tactical and player changes made by Ronald Koeman made a Football Club Barcelona more recognizable that managed to put Real Madrid in trouble. Thus, the youth squad Mingueza got 2-1 in the 59th minute and put Barça back into the game. From there until the end, Real Madrid’s endurance exercise, which improved after Zidane’s changes in the 71st minute.

Controversial move in minute 83

In the 83rd minute of the game came the most controversial play of the match. Martin Braithwaite, Barcelona forward, was knocked down inside the area in a play that his teammates protested, but in which the referee did not see a penalty. Koeman harshly criticized the refereeing performance in statements to Spanish media after the match.

“Once again we have to accept it and we have to shut up. I’ve already said what I think and that’s perfect. If it’s not 2-2, of course,” he said. “Everyone has seen the game and I think if you’re from Barcelona you’re hot and very dissatisfied by two decisions of the referee. Even so, first I want to say that in the first half we have not been well, neither attacking nor defending, and that in the second we improved, “he added.

The FC Barcelona striker Leo Messi during the match of the 30th day of the First Division League that Real Madrid and FC Barcelona play this Saturday at the Alfredo di Stéfano stadium © EFE / Juanjo Martín

Later, the Brazilian Casemiro was sent off in the 89th minute for a tackle to Mingueza, who scored the goal for Barcelona. Already in the discount only the crossbar prevented the Barça team’s equalizing goal, something that would have allowed the Blaugranas to overcome a very adverse match from the first half hour of play and rescue a point.

With eight games to go to the end of the season, the Spanish league is now very tight. Barça and Atlético de Madrid have yet to meet at the Camp Nou. Madrid, a priori, has the clearest path, having already faced their two most direct rivals.

With EFE and local media.