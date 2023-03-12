With the current season still being played, the first leaks are beginning to arrive as to how one team or another will dress in the next campaign. The most impatient will now be able to see how their team will dress in 2023/24 and one of these teams will be Real Madrid. Via Twitter, the digital media Madrid Xtra exclusively published the design that will be used by the white team.
The shirt that will be the official one for the merengue club presents three colors in the chromatic range: white, the main color of the team and with which it is identified; navy blue, the secondary color of the club; and yellow, simulating gold. The official colors are as follows: White/Legend Ink/Preloved Yellow.
This shirt is reminiscent of the one worn by the white team previously in the 2011/12 season, when they celebrated their 110th anniversary, the famous league of 100 points achieved by the team trained by José Mourinho at that time. That year’s shirt had gold details on the shoulders, a shirt that is one of the most remembered for Madrid fans, being one of the fans’ favorite designs.
The famous Footy Headlines portal speculated that the Real Madrid home jersey could have a new personalized element for the first time in its history. The kit could have the motto “Hala Madrid” in the neck area, as for example FC Barcelona wear with their “Més que un club” or Bayern Munich with “Mia san Mia.
The aforementioned is something that is not currently confirmed but everything points to it appearing in the inside of the neck, although it could also be in the back under the neck.
