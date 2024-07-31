The 2024/25 season is presented with enthusiasm in the real Madrid eager for new goals and new achievements. The club has suffered some important losses but has also improved its performance to continue reigning in Spain and Europe.
After a successful campaign in which Carlo Ancelotti’s men were crowned champions of La Liga and the Champions League, Los Blancos face the challenge of continuing to dominate on both fronts. One of the most significant changes is the departure of Toni Kroos, a key pillar of the team for many years, who decided to hang up his boots after a brilliant career.
In addition, the long-awaited signing of Kylian Mbappé has finally been completed, after several seasons of speculation and negotiations. The arrival of the French star has generated great expectations and hope among Real Madrid fans, who see him as a key piece in continuing to add titles. The upcoming season is not only an opportunity to consolidate new talents, but also for the team’s already established stars to prove their worth and lead Real Madrid to new successes.
The signing of Kylian Mbappé is undoubtedly the most important move for Real Madrid in recent years. The French forward arrives with the pressure of being the player who can take the team to a new level. With his speed, dribbling ability and accuracy in front of goal, Mbappé is destined to be the linchpin of Madrid’s attack. His ability to decide games at crucial moments will be vital to the club’s objectives in all competitions.
Vinicius has proven to be one of Real Madrid’s most exciting and dynamic players. His ability to unbalance defences with his speed and dribbling, coupled with his improved decision-making and finishing, make him a lethal weapon. After an outstanding season, Vinicius is expected to continue his progression and form a dream partnership with Mbappé, taking Real Madrid’s attack to the top.
Young English talent Jude Bellingham has been a revelation since his arrival at Real Madrid. His versatility in midfield, combined with his ability to contribute in both attack and defence, has made him an indispensable player. Bellingham has the ability to control the pace of the game and provide key assists, which will be essential in Kroos’ absence.
Thibaut Courtois returns after a season marred by serious injuries, but his importance to the team cannot be underestimated. The Belgian goalkeeper is one of Real Madrid’s key players thanks to his ability to make spectacular saves and his dominant presence in the box. His return to fitness and his best form will be crucial to the team’s defensive solidity.
Currently recognised as the best right-back in the world, Dani Carvajal is indispensable to Real Madrid. His ability to defend solidly and join the attack with dangerous runs down the right flank provides vital balance to the team. Carvajal is a leader in defence and his experience and consistency are essential elements for the team’s success.
Despite his age, Luka Modric remains a mainstay in Real Madrid’s midfield. His experience, vision and ability to manage games in the most difficult moments make him an invaluable player. Modric brings the calm and intelligence needed to guide the younger players and ensure the team maintains its high level of performance in every game.
