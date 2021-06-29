In today’s list we review the footballers of the merengue team who scored the most times in the same edition of the continental tournament, according to MisterChip data.
5. Gareth Bale (3)
The Welsh winger scored a goal in the victory (2-1) against Slovakia, another in the defeat (2-1) against England and one more to win (0-3) against Russia and lead Group B at Euro 2016 .
Four. Cristiano Ronaldo (3)
The Portuguese achieved the same figure in 2016. He made a double on the last day in the draw (3-3) with Hungary and one in the triumph (2-0) in the semifinals against Wales.
3. Cristiano Ronaldo (3)
The current Juventus player made a double on the last match of Group B in the victory (2-1) against the Netherlands and scored the winning goal (0-1) against the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals.
two. Zinédine Zidane (3)
The former French footballer and coach scored three goals in Euro 2004. He scored a double in the victory (2-1) against England and scored another goal in the triumph (1-3) against Switzerland.
1. Karim Benzema (4)
The French forward has scored four goals in this edition. He made a double in the draw (2-2) against Portugal on the last day of Group F and, to close his participation, another in the defeat (3-3 and 4-5 on penalties) against Switzerland in the round of 16.
Leave a Reply