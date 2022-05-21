There are many players who throughout history have won a Pichichi wearing the Real Madrid shirt. Some even twice, and one of the best footballers in history did it five times. Do you know who he is? In 90min we are going to tell you everything related to that trophy and the merengue team.
Who won it once?
In the mid 30’s olive groves He became Real Madrid’s all-time top scorer. Surely we are talking about one of the most underrated strikers of the last century, which earned him a Pichichi trophy. Next to him we find superstars like Pahíño, Butragueño, Ronaldo the phenomenon, Van Nistelrooy, Zamorano, Juanito and, since yesterday, Karim Benzema. The Frenchman has had to wait for Messi and Cristiano to give up to finally win a trophy that he has deserved for years. 27 goals have been scored by the one who today is one of the best footballers on the planet, if not the best.
Twice they made it Raul and Amancio. Raúl was one of Real Madrid’s most important players at the beginning of the century. With 399 goals in his career, he has become one of the most outstanding players in the history of the Whites. Amancio managed to make the merengue fans fall in love in the sixties based on a multitude of goals.
With three pichichis The top scorer in the history of Real Madrid stands alone: Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese shattered all the records that have been and will be in the decade that he was at the Bernabéu.
Four top scorer trophies they got Puskas and Hugo Sanchez. The sixties belonged to Puskas and the eighties to Hugo. They dominated the league championship based on goals everywhere. Outrageous forwards.
The five pichichis Don took them Alfredo DiStefano. Fourth top scorer in the history of Real Madrid and one of the best strikers of all time. Many will have guessed right that Di Stéfano was the footballer of the five Pichichis, because there has been no one like him. Exceptional striker inside the box, more than capable of dominating all aspects of the game from his remote position.
