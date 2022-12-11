The World Cup in Qatar is already coming to an end and Spanish teams such as Atlético de Madrid or Sevilla still have a large number of players playing the tournament with their teams. There are only four teams left, and it must be recognized that two of them have arrived with a lot of suspense and a unique touch of surprise: Croatia and Morocco.
Carlo Ancelotti will be experiencing the World Cup with the uncertainty of the physical state in which the Merengues players will be able to arrive at Valdebebas when training resumes. Today he only has three pieces left to watch:
We are talking about the absolute and unmistakable leader of a Croatian team that has made history again four years later. They have left Belgium out in the group stage, and Japan and Brazil after two ties that went to a lottery on penalties. Modric is the most important player that the national team of the Eastern European team has.
The Frenchman is not counting on many minutes in the World Cup, but at his young age, the simple fact of going to a team as important as the French, is already an award to be celebrated in style. Ancelotti shouldn’t be very aware, as it seems difficult for him to have minutes in the two remaining games.
It’s time to talk about the hero and almost villain of last night’s meeting. The French midfielder from Real Madrid opened the scoring with an unstoppable goal from the front for Jordan Pickford. As soon as the second half began, he committed a somewhat silly penalty after a skilful play by Bukayo Saka. Finally, the French will be in the semifinals so the penalty will be forgotten, but his shot at the tights will always be remembered.
