In a period in which it seems that money prevails more than the feeling for some colors, we are currently seeing an exodus of world-class players to Saudi Arabia for authentic millions, there are still players who decide to play only for the club they love. Throughout the history of Real Madrid, a large number of players have passed through, but only a few have only worn the white colors throughout their careers.
Today we will show you these players who have only worn the elastic meringue throughout its 121 years of history.
The first player in the history of Real Madrid who has spent his entire career defending the white colours. The midfielder began his career at the club at the age of 19, initially as a subsidiary player. He came to the white entity after playing for Arenas de Guecho, a team from his place of origin. Two years after he arrived in Madrid, at 21, he made it to the first team where he has won six Leagues, five European Cups. He has played 303 games with Real Madrid and became captain in two of the five European Cups.
After shining with Albacete in the First Regional, he arrived at Castilla at the age of 18, in that same season he managed to reach the first team with Luis Molowny. In January 1978 Camacho suffered an injury that kept him off the pitch for 20 months. , a tear of the cruciate ligament and meniscus. After two operations Camacho returns to the green at a high level until he ends his career with Real Madrid after 16 seasons in the entity. Camacho has also been a coach in the lower categories and in the first team.
Chendo has played 16 seasons for Real Madrid. He started in the Juvenil of the merengue club and made his debut with the first team at the age of 23. He retired after winning the Seventh European Cup in Amsterdam. Since he retired in 1998, he has been the Club’s Delegate.
He managed to win the Champions League in 2001. The defender is the third player with the most appearances in the history of Real Madrid with 710 games, only behind Iker Casillas and Raúl. In his record he has two UEFA Cups, eight Leagues, two Copas del Rey, five Super Cups, one League Cup and one Ibero-American Cup. He owns 22 trophies, in the white club he is only surpassed by Paco Gento, Benzema and Marcelo.
He is still playing for Real Madrid but is in the process of becoming a One Club Man for the club. He was about to leave in this transfer period but he finally stays at the club. The defender arrived at Real Madrid at age 11, since then he has gone through all the lower categories. At 33 years old, he has renewed one more season and is one Champions League away from equaling Paco Gento. Nacho is the new captain of Real Madrid
