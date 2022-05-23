Kylian Mbappé was going to acquire a lot of prominence in Real Madrid’s attack and that is why some of the merengue team’s footballers have sketched a half smile when they learned of the French star’s non-arrival.
These are the Real Madrid players benefited by the non-signing of Mbappé:
The main beneficiary is Vinicius Junior. The winger from Rio would have had a problem with Kylian Mbappé when deciding which player occupies the left wing. Both perform much better in that position and it is clear that Karim Benzema is the center of attack. Important ballot that Carlo Ancelotti would have had ahead of him.
Marco Asensio has had a better year in terms of figures than sensations. The Mallorcan footballer has been heavily criticized by the merengue fans, especially in this last stretch of the season. Really, if we only stick to the figures, Marcos’ campaign is not so bad, since the Spaniard has completed his highest scoring season since he arrived at Real Madrid: 12 goals.
Another is Rodrygo. The Brazilian was gradually settling in with Real Madrid and in recent months he has been one of the Whites’ most important players. The arrival of the Gaul would have completely stopped his surprising progression.
Hazard’s career is gradually plummeting and it is expected that the crash with the ground will be sooner rather than later, but the non-signing of Kylian Mbappé can delay this situation. A few years ago, the Belgian was one of the best footballers on the planet, and when he arrived at Real Madrid, his talent vanished.
It may seem silly to include Eduardo Camavinga in this bag of players because his position is somewhat further back, but it is not. Real Madrid have used four midfielders on many occasions this year to put Vinicius and Benzema ahead. This happened because Fede Valverde was capable of occupying the right wing of the merengue attack, but if that area was going to be occupied by Kylian Mbappé next season, Fede would delay his position in midfield. That would imply that Camavinga’s participation was lower.
