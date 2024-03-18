Real Madrid is affected by the international break with several of its players being called up by their national teams. This break in the season allows key figures to represent their countries in crucial and not-so-crucial matches, while also posing challenges for the Blaugrana team in their absence.
Below we leave you with the players called up by their Real Madrid teams
Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo have been part of Brazil's squad to play in the upcoming international friendlies against England and Spain.
Luka, the eternal captain of his team and the hero of Croatia, has been called up again and he wants to leave his mark in one last Euro Cup in style, so these friendlies will return him to the glory of playing with the his.
The Ukrainian goalkeeper will travel with his team seeking qualification for the Euro Cup, so he will first play for his place in the play-off final in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and if he achieves it, he would play in the final on Tuesday the 26th against the winner of Israel-Iceland .
After the soap opera about whether or not Brahím will be called up for Spain or Morocco, the young player has decided on the African team, so he will have to face Angola and Mauritania during this break.
On the part of the German team, they have called up the two players of this nationality from Real Madrid, Kroos and Rüdiger will go with the Germans during this break, in which they will face France and the Netherlands.
The French midfielders have received the call from France to play the next friendlies against Germany, where they will meet teammates like Kroos and Rüdiger, and against the Chilean team.
The Englishman Jude Bellingham has been called up again and of course, with his national team after having an incredible year. The English team, one of the best in the world, makes a fearsome midfield with him.
Carvajal and Joselu have established themselves as two permanent fixtures for Luis de la Fuente who, in a call-up with some surprises like Cubarsí's, do not change to continue maintaining the team's level of expected excellence.
Valverde, a prominent Real Madrid midfielder, has received the call to represent Uruguay. His call-up not only underlines his growth as a player, but also his importance to the Uruguayan team in these key matches. Uruguay will face the Euskadi team and the Ivory Coast.
The young Turkish player has been called by his coach for this break and to be able to play with his compatriots in the two games they have to face against Hungary and shortly after against Austria.
