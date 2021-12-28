Real Madrid has 5 players who end their contract in 2022. Two have the option to renew, the other three are with a foot and a half outside Madrid. These are:
At 36 years old, he is in one of the best moments of his career. It is impossible to find a player in the market to supply you, it is unique and unmatched. The great fault that Valverde and Camavinga do not play many minutes is because they are not of the same profile and nobody can give what Luka gives. Real Madrid will offer him one more year of contract and surely with a somewhat lower salary. If you accept, perfect this is your home, if not, thanks for everything Modric, a big farewell as a legend of the Club deserves and to continue.
It is a fixture in Ancelotti’s calls, but the minutes in the white midfield are more expensive than ever. It is the only natural replacement for Casemiro, but even so Carlo prefers to use Camavinga as a pivot before Antonio. He is expected to renew, the club does not want to let him go at zero cost. It is one of the pearls of the white quarry and they want it to gradually be done with more minutes.
From the directive they have no intention of renewing him. When he was told that they were not going to have him, he has made problems to leave, the ugly things that he has done to Madrid and his ordeal with injuries means that he will not renew. Carlo started by giving him the same opportunities as the others, but once again injuries have him off the pitch. He is expected to return in January, when he can start negotiating with other teams.
An example of what Real Madrid is and what a captain is. He will fulfill his contract with the club of his life. He has accepted a secondary role when he has seen that he was not giving the level to be in the elite of Real Madrid and has not mounted numbers of any kind when he has not had minutes. Every time he takes to the field (although there are few) he gives the best of himself and always with a smile on his face. Marcelo, a real Madrid legend, will be fired as he deserves.
The Isco thing has no name. A footballer who became a key player in Zidane’s Madrid and who at times was the fittest player in Spain, sees how his career in Madrid ends in the worst way. His physical condition has been very bad for several seasons and his performances on the field every time he goes out confirm it. His quality is unquestionable, but his lack of work has led him to where he is. Madrid would welcome his departure in the winter market, but there are hardly any teams that are interested in him.
