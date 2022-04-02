We already know most of the teams that will be in the next World Cup in Qatar this year, and a team like Real Madrid, full of great footballers, will bring several internationals to the tournament. Also, if this summer signs more stars like Mbappé, this number could increase.
Except for a tragedy due to injury, there will be players who will be in the World Cup yes or yes because they are very important for their teams. These are BenzemaCourtois, Militao, Casemiro, modricValverde, Vinicius and hazard. These footballers are great stars who cannot be missing from their national teams and who will be important to them. These players will go with France, Belgium, Brazil, Germany, Croatia and Uruguay.
Then we would have other soccer players who are going regularly to their countries, but their position is not clear. Even so, the safest thing is that they end up going, these are Mendy, Carvajal and Jovicwho would represent France, Spain and Serbia.
We also have the options of Lunin and Bale, who will be in the World Cup but if their team finally goes to this tournament, well in their cases they are important players in their countries. Both Ukraine and Wales are in the same play-off pairing, but due to the war the Ukraine match has been suspended and it remains to be seen if one of these two teams will be in Qatar, something that will not be known until June.
Lastly, talented players from Asensio and Rodrygo They could end up on the list for Spain and Brazil, but much will depend on the end of this season and the beginning of the next. Neither of them has finished consolidating in the team, but if they succeed, they could be in the next World Cup.
As you can see, Real Madrid is a club that will provide many players, although as we all know, at the last minute there may be an injury, poor performance and many may not go to the World Cup in the end.
