Real Madrid travels to England to play their fetish competition. Liverpool will try to take revenge for the last three times they have met in European competition, two finals and a few quarterfinals, to break with white dominance. Ancelotti’s men have some doubts for the game and they may have to vary the gala eleven that we usually see on big nights. These are the players who could be key in Tuesday’s game:
Thibaut Courtois
The Belgian goalkeeper is not reaching the level he showed last season, but that Courtois was probably the best goalkeeper that football has ever seen. Liverpool once again found sensations in the Premier against Newcastle, sealing the game in 20 minutes, and having Courtois’ reliability in goal can be important for the tie.
eder militao
Following the line of reliability at the back, Militao has to show that he is one of the best central defenders in the world today. We do not know very well who will accompany the Brazilian in the center, it will probably be Rüdiger although Nacho could play perfectly, but in any case he has to be the one who imposes his hierarchy.
camavinga
The possible losses come in this line, and it is that neither Toni Kroos nor Tchouameni played in Pamplona due to illness and they have not trained either, so either of them could cause loss. This being the case, the continuity that the Frenchman has had in the eleven, either as a winger or in midfield, could be key on Tuesday, since he is seen with a ease that he did not have at the beginning of the season. Camavinga is only 20 years old and is beginning to show that he could be the future of Madrid.
Karim Benzema
Real Madrid already showed last year that to win the Champions League they only need a good defensive line and a bit of attacking magic. The Frenchman is another far from the level of last year, but if there is someone who has magic and quality, it is him. With Liverpool’s defense in poor shape, he can drive Van Dijk and Joe Gomez totally crazy.
Vinicius Jr.
The night could be very long for Alexander-Arnold as long as he gives a little space to what is probably the best winger in the world. He has already scored 17 goals this season and the team is behind him more and more. The Brazilian never tires of dancing and wants to conquer Anfield.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Real #Madrid #players #key #Champions #League #match #Liverpool
Leave a Reply