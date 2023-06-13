Once again, we have international football for a few weeks and this time it is the last break before the summer holidays. In Europe, the teams will play the Nations League and the Eurocup Qualifier, while the rest of the teams will play some friendlies. These are all the Real Madrid players who have been called up with their team:
The Spanish team is playing these days in the Final Four of the Nations League, and in the initial list of Luis de la Fuente only entered carvajalbut due to the injuries of David García and Juan Bernat, Nacho and fran garcia They will also be in the selection.
Brazil will play two friendlies in the next few days and they will face Guinea and Senegal. Real Madrid players Vinicius, Rodrygo and Militao are in the squad.
Deschamps’ team returns to work after a great national team break in March and continues its march in the Eurocup qualifier. Tchouameni and camavinga They repeat the call and become two fixtures of the French team.
Andriy Lunin returns to his team and, apart from the friendly match against Germany, qualifying for the Euro Cup is at stake against Macedonia and Malta during this break.
Luka Modric will go with his team again to try to win the Nations League. The Croats open the semifinals against the Netherlands and will try to reach the final, where they will play against Italy or Spain.
david praises It’s no surprise in Austria’s squad and they will try to guide their team in two great games: first against Belgium and then against Sweden.
In this case, the German team rests in its group to qualify for the Eurocup and plays two friendly matches (apart from the one already played against Ukraine) against Poland and against Colombia. Anthony Rudiger is summoned
Finally, Courtois He will defend the Belgian goal again, but this time it will be in the friendlies against Austria and Estonia. The Belgian goalkeeper is on a high after being named in the ideal eleven for the 2023/24 Champions League.
