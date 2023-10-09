Real Madrid goes into the national team break as leader of LaLiga and leader in its Champions group. He has only lost one game so far this season. Below we show you the footballers who are leaving for international commitments:
He is called to be one of the revelation players of the season at Real Madrid. Last season he already had high-level performances, but with Militao’s injury, it seems that he is gaining a lot of attention and is becoming one of the leaders of the defensive block.
Both players are leaving with their national team to continue getting ready. Rodrygo is not in his best form, he has not finished training so far this season and Vini Jr has just returned from his injury.
He has not been one of the players who has had the most minutes at the start of the season, but it will be good for him to go with his national team to continue picking up the pace of the competition. Modric is going to be a fundamental player in the final stretch of the season.
Three of the players who started in Real Madrid’s last match against Osasuna are leaving in Luis de la Fuente’s squad for this break. A priori, Kepa and Dani should be starters in the Spanish team. Fran García, for his part, is called up again.
The two Frenchmen in Real Madrid’s midfield are also leaving with their national team to be under the orders of Dechamps. They are essential in the French coach’s plans.
The best player so far this season with Real Madrid is leaving with the English team to play in the break matches. There he is a leader, he already demonstrated it in the World Cup in Qatar where he was one of the best soccer players in the tournament at only 20 years old.
Finally, Lunin leaves with Ukraine to try to have the minutes that he is not having in Madrid.
The hawk Valverde leaves with his team in search of finishing taking the point in the ideal way. He has begun to gain regularity in his game and is becoming an irreplaceable footballer.
