With goals from Dani Carvajal, a double from Vinicius and another double from Rodrygo, Real Madrid beat Valencia 5 to 1 in the Spanish League, before the stoppage due to FIFA Date, placing them in second place in the standings of said competition, with 32 points and two behind the surprising leader Girona.
Next, we will review the “Merengue” squad by their respective teams.
Both players leave with their national team after having scored a double each. They will have an important challenge since they will play the most anticipated match of all, the classic against Argentina, current world champion.
Cyprus and Georgia will be the rivals of the Spanish team, opponents against whom Spain should have no problems. Carvajal and Joselu will be in the game.
Gibraltar and Greece will be France’s opponents for this double date of the Euro Cup, if applicable. The world runner-up will have Camavinga among their squad, as usual.
The defender will be present to be part of the Germany squad, ahead of the matches with Turkey and Austria, where he will face his teammate Alaba.
The goalkeeper who is starting at Real Madrid after Kepa’s injury, with good performances, will have to face Italy for qualification to the Euro, with his country Ukraine.
Luka Modric, the leader of the Croatian team, heads his country’s squad to face Latvia and Armenia.
The left-hander is part of the Austria squad, where he is captain, and in this case he will face Estonia first and then Germany, where he will meet Rudiger.
“Pajarito” Valverde, one of the figures of Real Madrid and also of the Uruguayan team, will face each other in the Rioplatense classic against Argentina, in the world champion country, and then it will be the home of Bolivia.
Bellingham was called up by England. In England, Jude’s shoulder injury will be evaluated. Madrid hopes that this is just a procedure and that he can complete his recovery in Valdebebas.
