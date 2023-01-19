Julen Lopetegui wants to join his old team and take a player who always offers great performance. It’s about Nacho. The center-back is known to be eternally undervalued within Real Madrid, the defender is always there and complies in the best possible way when the team from the capital of Spain requires his services, however, this loyalty of Nacho has never had the much-desired reward of Spanish, being a starter within the team, because in various cycles with different coaches, the 33-year-old veteran is always the option for change.
Everything indicates that Fernández has tired of that secondary role and right now his mind is leaving Real Madrid, the defender has refused to renew with the Spanish squad despite different attempts by Florentino Pérez and his future is thought within a club that I offer him a starting position and that also fulfills his monetary interests. Nacho has been linked to countless teams for the summer market when he will be a free agent, however, from England, Lopetegui’s herd wants to tempt him this January.
Lopetegui has the difficult task of avoiding the relegation of the wolves and that is why he wants the arrival of a central defender who shields the lower zone and his chosen one is Nacho. Sources confirm that Wolverhampton is willing to pay for the player’s transfer in this same winter market and offer the footballer a very interesting contract, as well as being the starting central defender above any other within the squad. The final decision is in the hands of Nacho, but he must make it as soon as possible.
