The 2024/25 season has already begun for Real Madrid: a title (European Super Cup after beating Atalanta) and seven points out of nine in La Liga. However, things are not entirely calm at the Casa Blanca, with some questions about the tactical approach, especially with the inclusion of Kylian Mbappé in the starting eleven.
And when it seemed that the transfer market for Real Madrid was already closed, in the last few hours the news broke that Dani Ceballos has decided to leave, according to information from Relevo that was also picked up by various partisan media.
The Spanish midfielder has a contract until 2027 but, according to the aforementioned media outlet, he feels frustrated by his lack of involvement in the first matches of the season. Having played just nine minutes in three games, Ceballos has reconsidered his position, especially in light of the interest of Real Betis and an attractive offer from abroad.
Real Madrid will play this Thursday against Las Palmas and then, next Sunday, September 1, they will host Betis, the club where Ceballos could go.
The question now is what will Real Madrid do, as Ancelotti has a few players who have left (Nico Paz) and who are injured (Camavinga). Will they go back to the market in search of a new signing? With Florentino Pérez, anything is possible.
