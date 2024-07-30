Toni Kroos, who decided to put an end to his career as a footballer this season, has given an interview for Sky Sports GermanyIn it, the now ex-player spoke about one of his teammates at Real Madrid, Arda Güler.
The German midfielder was full of praise for the Turkish footballer, with whom he shared the last season at the white team.
“What makes him different is that he is very open to learning. When he came, he paid attention to everything we did, both before and after training. There aren’t many like that these days. He really wanted to learn and improve,” says Kroos.
For Kroos, Arda Güler will be a very important player in the future of Real Madrid: “His finishing and his left foot are incredible. We all noticed that in the first training session. If he stays healthy, he has a huge future.”
“When he played more at the end of the season, he always scored. His finishing is unreal. His goal at the European Championship, for example, was not luck,” concluded the German.
Güler signed for Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 and in his first season as a Real Madrid player he demonstrated his talent and quality on more than one occasion at every opportunity he had, even though they weren’t many. In total, the young Turk played 440 minutes spread across 12 games between LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup. In those 12 games he scored six goals.
Despite not having had many opportunities, Güler managed to win over the Real Madrid fans and in this new season he could have more minutes with which to continue surprising both the fans and the coaching staff and his own teammates.
