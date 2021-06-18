Madrid has always been characterized by many good things, but one of them is not the farewell to its great legends. These are the seven Real Madrid players / coaches who came out the back door:
The coach at that time, Muñoz, forced the president to decide between him and the Argentine. Di Stéfano was already older and Real Madrid had just lost the 1964 European Cup so they decided to sell Espanyol against their will.
The brand new world champion with the Spanish team was fired in 2003 from Real Madrid just after winning the league. Apparently the president thought that the team needed a facelift and finally they ended up falling on their faces and admitting that kicking Vicente del Bosque had been a mistake.
The key piece of the Real Madrid of the new century had to leave the White entity 16 years after his arrival, in 2010. The new faces of the team; Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kaká, left without a place for the Madrilenian who had to try his luck in the Bundesliga with Schalke 04.
She had to leave the club of her loves in tears with a seedy press conference. The best goalkeeper in the history of Spain, apparently, had no place in that Real Madrid. The substitutions with José Mourinho finished undermining his morale.
The one who is surely the best player in the history of Real Madrid left the team through the back door three years ago. The presidency ignored him completely, and they ended up selling him to Juventus for a good figure.
The coach who won three consecutive Champions League titles and who returned to the team when the entity was beginning to plunge into a major sporting crisis to revive it, left Real Madrid last May. Florentino Pérez, instead of thanking him, wanted to attack the Frenchman that all he had done was to say that he no longer felt valued.
Only behind Paco Gento, the most successful player in the history of Real Madrid. According to what he commented in his own farewell, the camero finally accepted the renewal offer proposed by Florentino Pérez, but the Madrid president said that it had an expiration date. Ramos left in tears in a closed press conference away from stepping on the grass
Leave a Reply