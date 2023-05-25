The transfer market is just around the corner, and sooner rather than later the big European teams will start with their objective of improving their squads for the start of the next campaign.
Not all football leagues begin the period authorized for transfers at the same time, this being one of the main complaints we find on the part of the leaders of the Spanish competition, which, in general, usually begins its transaction period around three weeks after championships such as French or English.
La Liga clubs will have the opportunity to sign and part with footballers from July 3, 2023 until August 31, the day the transfer market will close, so below we will review the footballers who will be free agents real Madrid starting in the middle of the year.
Florentino Pérez has held talks with the French striker and his representation to bring positions closer between the parties and agree on his renewal until 2024. The 35-year-old striker is still at a phenomenal moment, he is loved by the fans and will surely continue.
The German midfielder, linked to Real Madrid for nine seasons, is close to coming to an end with “Merengue”, although he has met with DT Ancelotti and, according to Sports world, He understood that he will continue to be an important piece in his squad, so it is likely that he will accept a contract extension for one more season, staying until the summer of 2024.
The one who presents a more uncertain panorama is the Croatian Modric, who despite maintaining his high level that places him in the elite of world football, is already 37 years old and the leaders of the Merengue would not be so convinced to renew him at that age.
With no signs of renewal by Real Madrid, Asensio is one of the candidates to leave the club at the end of the season. He is looking intensely for Unai Emery’s Aston Villa.
The defender is disappointed with his few minutes at Real Madrid, so Inter Italy have already asked about him, to replace Milan Skriniar, who is going to PSG.
Real Madrid already sent him a renewal proposal three weeks ago, but the few minutes that Carlo Ancelotti is giving him prevent his signing, because Ceballos wants to have continuity and be important. The 1,394 minutes that he had are insufficient for him. What will happen?
Mariano Díaz has two games left to put an end to his time as a Real Madrid player. His return in the summer of 2018, 14 months after leaving for Lyon, has not been as satisfactory as everyone expected and now there are several teams that want him, such as Sevilla, Valencia, Getafe and Rayo.
