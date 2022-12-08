Real Madrid is one of the best clubs in Europe and, as expected, they have contributed many names to the 2022 World Cup. Some players from the white squad have already been left out and will soon return to Valdebevas to put themselves under Ancelotti’s orders again , while others still have options to win the long-awaited World Cup.
Let’s see who are the Real Madrid players who are still in Qatar and who could win the tournament.
Despite the fact that France lost Benzema just before the World Cup began, Real Madrid continues to have French representation in les bleus, specifically in midfield. Tchouaméni has become one of the pillars in the Deschamps scheme, while Camavinga is important as a revulsion, just as he happens at Real Madrid with both youngsters.
With Brazil there is no doubt, it is another of the great favorites and surprisingly one of the players that stands out the most is Vinicius. We didn’t know if the Real Madrid player would start because he played on Neymar’s wing, but the PSG player’s physical problems have led Vinicius to be a fixture, while Neymar plays through the center. Militao is also starting, while Rodrygo is a golden substitute.
Luka Modric’s Croatia is once again going far in a World Cup with the Real Madrid midfielder as a great leader and setting up good games. Modric will face off precisely in the quarterfinals with his Brazilian teammates, and only one can remain. A priori Brazil is much superior but Croatia has been able to surprise with its competitiveness.
