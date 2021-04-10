Second without audience. The official Classic number 246 in the history of Spanish football will be the second that is disputed to door closed. In number 244, Real Madrid restored the balance in the global balance and in number 245 they took advantage again (97 victories and 408 goals for Madrid, against 96 wins and 400 goals for Barça, as well as 52 draws). The balance of 90 classics garters played in the field of Real Madrid has 53 local victories, 15 draws and 22 away victories.

The Di Stéfano makes its debut. Alfredo Di Stéfano will be the twelfth stage in which I know play an official classic, after the Hipódromo de la Castellana (one), the Campo del Español (one), the Campo del Athletic (Madrid) (three), Chamartín (17), Les Corts (30), Mestalla (four), Metropolitano (two ), Santiago Bernabéu (98), Camp Nou (87), Vicente Calderón (one) and La Romareda (one).

So late. Real Madrid and Barcelona they did not face with LaLiga so advanced (day 30 or later), neither of them being the leader, from the April 25, 2004 (day 34). Then Valencia was first (they finished as champion) and that Classic ended with a Barça victory by one to two (goals from Solari, Kluivert and Xavi).

Precedents. Real Madrid beat Barcelona in the final classification in 13 of the 14 editions of LaLiga in which won both games (he only failed in the 1929-30 season) and he was champion in nine of the last ten precedents (the exception is the 1983-84 campaign, in which it was Athletic Club that took the title). The Barcelona never won LaLiga after lose both games of the championship against Real Madrid, while the white team did achieve it on one occasion (1975-76 season). The Barça club has been champion twice after losing the Clásico at home (1928-29 and 2015-16), something that Madrid has already achieved three times (1975-76, 2011-12 and 2016-17).

Barça streaks. Barcelona has achieved 51 points out of 57 possible in the Last 19 days (He only yielded three draws against Valencia, Eibar and Cádiz). With such a streak in the same season, only the Real Madrid let the title slip away and it happened in up to three times: 2008-09 (after adding 52 of 57), 2009-10 (after adding 54 of 57) and 2014-15 (after adding 51 of 57). Barcelona have nine consecutive away victories in LaLiga (it is the fifth best streak of all time) and are only four away from equaling the historical record of the Spanish championship, set by Real Madrid between February and October 2017.

Messi. Has not marked a single goal or a single assist in the six Classics what has been disputed since Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid (he has made thirteen shots, seven on goal and six away). In the six previous classics to departure of the Portuguese striker, Messi scored five goals and distributed an assist. Messi has scored or assisted in 14 of the last 15 La Liga games he has played (18 goals and eight assists in those 15 games).

Sergio Ramos. Has played the last 22 Classics. Ramos has not lost a duel against Barcelona since January 30, 2013 (in Copa del Rey). Messi will take advantage of his absence today to match him What player with the most matches disputed in the history of the Barça-Madrid (It will be 45 for each) and it is possible that both will definitely stay at that figure.

Gil Manzano. Jesus Gil Manzano arbitrate his second Classic after taking care of the Madrid-Barça from October 25, 2014 (3-1), in which he showed six cards (two to the locals and four to the visitors) and in which he pointed out a penalty by Piqué’s hand that converted Cristiano Ronaldo into a goal. Madrid has added 27 wins, three draws and four losses with the Extremadura collegiate, Meanwhile he Barça has accumulated 16 wins, six draws and five losses. They are the two teams that he has refereed the most times (34 and 27, respectively).

The VAR. Of the 108 arbitration decisions that have been corrected by the VAR in what goes from this League 2020-21, eight have affected Barcelona (three for and five against) and eleven to Real Madrid (four in favor and seven against). However, in terms of points, both teams would have the same points as they do now, if VAR had not been used in the Spanish championship this season. One of the VAR fixes that have affected both teams it happened in the Classic of the first round and it was the penalty from Lenglet to Ramos that the Real Madrid captain turned into a goal. Since then 93 penalties have been awarded in LaLiga and none of them have been in favor of Madrid (seven against them).