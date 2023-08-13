Straight

Madrid won in Bilbao like who doesn’t want the thing. Two goals in the first half, in the silly minutes of Athletic, or those in which the Madrid team accelerated a bit, which is not known which could be more important, were enough to start the League without a flaw for Ancelotti’s men, that they took advantage and slept the game without giving the rival options.

0 Unai Simón, Lekue (Imanol Garcia, min. 71), Daniel Vivian, Aitor Paredes, De Marcos, Muniain (Guruzeta, min. 45), Nico Williams, Ruiz de Galarreta, Unai Gómez, Vesga (Ander Herrera, min. 64) and williams 2 Andriy Lunin, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao (Rüdiger, min. 50), Fran Garcia, Alaba, Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Camavinga (Kroos, min. 70), Vinicius Junior (Modric, min. 79) and Rodrygo (Joselu, min. 79) goals 0-1 min. 27: Rodrigo. 0-2 min. 36: Jude Bellingham. Referee Jesus Gil Manzano Yellow cards Muniain (min. 4), Daniel Vivian (min. 67), Alaba (min. 75) and Williams (min. 87)

That of San Mamés was an ideal night to watch football, and to play it. In Bilbao, the heatwave is not the rule, but the exception, and with Real, in addition, came the sirimiri that softened the temperature even more. There were no excuses for hydration breaks or for a bad game, but it ended up being an official exercise for Madrid, another day at the office; one of many matches that Ancelotti’s men play as inventory. A few minutes of intensity, not too many as the team is filming, two sparks or three of quality and another thing, with 37 games remaining. Whoever wanted to gauge Lunin’s chances to avoid the arrival of another goalkeeper, was left wanting. Comparing the midfield with that of yesteryear, without Modric and Kroos starting, was also a futile exercise. There was no probable cause to analyze, because Athletic only answered when everything was against them, and also, the answers were not very convincing. Vinicius did not even have to appear to solve problems in attack. He barely showed himself, there was no need. When Ancelotti decided to rest him, midway through the second half, his substitution went unnoticed.

It took half an hour for San Mamés to startle, which until then had been dedicated to prolonging the usual whistles at Vini, without going from there, to the other band through which Carvajal ran, a new black beast, or white in this case, of the Bilbao fans . At that moment, Unai Simón’s blood ran cold when he found himself face to face with Rodrygo, who shot at will to put Madrid ahead with Lekue to see them come, in a few disastrous minutes for the Athletic winger and Valverde’s team in general . Unai took out two balls but could not with the third. Again Lekue turning on himself while Bellingham waited firmly to finish off the center of the corner as he arrived and make the second.

From the first shock, no one lived in peace in San Mamés anymore. No one from the house, of course, because the outsiders began to sense that, despite what the stands had held until then, something to which footballers are used to, a little head and some control were going to suffice to keep It scratches an Athletic poor in ideas, failing in defense and with the lights off in attack. Only a start from debutant Unai Gómez brought some spark to his team, which the soccer muses did not accompany.

At the break, Valverde tried to rebuild Athletic with a triple substitution, in which he pointed openly at Muniain and Nico Williams, who were inoperative in the rojiblanco creation and attack. Sancet, Berenguer and Guruzeta left, hoping to open a crack in Madrid’s defense, which did not show any sign of decomposition. Lunin intervened more in hanging balls, the stands were encouraged with one of those house-brand torn-offs that are almost mandatory in San Mamés.

The only setback for Real was Militao’s injury, when he went to put pressure on Sancet, he slipped and sprained his knee. He did not look good and the Cathedral sensed it, which dismissed him with applause. Rudiger came out in his place, and then Ancelotti ordered the lines to be withdrawn, ordered back and run on the counterattack, although without too much haste to surprise Athletic in defense. Kroos came out first and Modric later to clean up whatever was in disarray, and the white team let the minutes go by without any fuss. While Athletic was losing steam.

For years, San Mamés suffered from Benzema’s nightmare and sometimes Courtois’s as well, but without any of them on the pitch, they once again lived the harsh reality of facing a team that can destroy anyone in a couple of details, and what’s more leaving so calm, as if instead of causing damage to the rival he had not broken a plate. Before the break the game was over. Madrid won with barely a ruffle.

