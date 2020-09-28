7.- Vujadin Boskov (1979-1982)

In 1979, and after the experience of Miljan Miljanic, Madrid once again turned its eyes to Balkan football to take a turn. After having won the first League without Santiago Bernabéu in the presidency, the diective, led by Luis de Carlos, decided to relieve Molowny. For this he signed Vujadin Boskov, a coach who had directed Zaragoza the previous season, and already had experiences in countries like his (he directed Vojvodina), Switzerland (Young Fellows), Holland (he trained Den Haag and Feyenoord ). His booklet, then, was full of tactics, knowledge, he knew how to influence and raise the self-esteem of his players … In Madrid he would be three seasons, where he would win a League and a Cup. In the league championship he would obtain 58 victories in 98 games (59, 18%), 21 draws and 19 defeats before being dismissed in March 1982 after losing in Las Palmas …