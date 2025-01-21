It is common for those responsible for animated movies of Hollywood to focus on real locations for feature films; In fact, Disney has been inspired by numerous castles (some of them in Spain) for its projects. But sometimes it’s hard to get find enclaves that can be used in a production, especially if the feature film is about an ogre who lives in a swamp, like shrek

The Dreamworks movie is one of the great animated films of the 21st century, and although it is based on a fictional place (but with extensive references from the real world), the directors of Shrek Yes, they were inspired by some parts of the planet. In fact, in the first installment of the saga they took as reference a Copenhagen temple, specifically the Grundtvid Church, for the green ogre’s wedding to Fiona. And this monument in the capital of Denmark attracts a lot of attention.

Grundtvid Church: the place where Shrek got married

The Grundtvid Church is one of the most striking of Copenhagen, so it is not surprising that the creators of Shrek They took it as a reference for the film. This temple is located in the Bispebjerg district, and despite being one of the most well-known and iconic in the Danish capital, it has not even been standing for a century: it was inaugurated in 1927, and in fact it was not completed until 1940.

This impressive temple was designed by the important Danish architect Peder Vilhelm Jensen-Klint, father of expressionism in the Nordic country. Combining this architectural style and also being inspired by some gothic building, erected this imposing church that today has become a most symbol of Copenhagen. Furthermore, once they cross its doors, visitors are even more surprised.

Despite the austerity and lack of ornamentation Inside the Grundtvig Church, within the walls, you can see the impressive beauty of the building. Dimensions and structure are almost identical to those of a Gothic temple of these characteristics, although the authentic crown jewels are the two organs that from time to time resonate throughout the space, creating an impressive atmosphere.





Although it does not stand out for having enormous dimensions, this church is undoubtedly one of the essential stops on the trip through Copenhagen, especially if you are a fan of the movies Shrek. Besides, open every day, so you can visit it at any time of the week.

