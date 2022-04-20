Netflix premieres a new mini-series called Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes. Available from April 20, it is based on John Wayne Gacyone of the possible inspirations of Stephen King for the clown penny-wise from Item (That).

Wayne he was a serial killer who entertained children’s parties dressed as the clown pogo. But he was also known for committing more than 30 murders of young people.

This story happened in the 70’s and is something that is reflected in the progress that accompanies this note.

The mini-series, which includes episodes lasting 60 minutes each, includes photos, videos, voice recordings and testimonies from both the murderer and people involved.

It is estimated that John Wayne Gacy killed at least 33 people. Most of the bodies were buried in his own house, but some of them were thrown into a river near his home.

There are those who say that King was inspired by this case to write Item and conceive of penny-wise. However, the writer has never confirmed such a link. This novel was published in 1986, but this author began to gather information to make it in 1978.

In December of that year John Wayne Gacy He was arrested for his crimes. Stephen King he began writing his work in 1980 and it took him five years to write it based on various legends.

Pennywise is fiction, but the Killer Clown was real

In case of Wayne he is still shocking society due to the horrible crimes he committed. For several years she kept the city of Chicago in terror. No one ever imagined that the clown who entertained children’s parties was a serial killer.

Since the case was revealed, the media nicknamed him killer clown (Killer Clown). The scandal surrounding the case of this criminal contributed to the fear that some have towards clowns.

This is known as coulrophobia and is very prevalent in the United States. John Wayne Gacythe same penny-wise from Itemand of course the joker from DC Comicskeep this phobia very present among Americans.

Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes of the authorship of Joe Berlingerwinner of Emmy and nominated for Oscar. This exclusive of Netflix It has three episodes.

