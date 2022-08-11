For value investments Italy is better than the USA

“In the last decade the value investor has become an endangered speciesplaced on the edge of a market focused on the pursuit of infinite growth in sectors such as technology“. This is the thesis of Ben Arnold, Investment Director of Schroders. The analyst analyzed the European and American markets. This leads to a result that is in some ways surprising: it is better to look at the Old Continent than at the USA. The most surprising thing is that – counterintuitively – Cheaper European companies recorded higher earnings growth than more expensive companies.

These have been tough years for cheap stocks Europe. Very few, if any, developed market equities where the market is so pessimistic that it has been downgraded over the past five years, both in absolute and relative terms. (We speak of derating when the P / E ratio of a stock is reduced due to a gloomy or uncertain outlookto). Just to give an idea, the US Russell 1000 value index has a 12-month P / E of 16.5, while the equivalent in Europe is around 11. This huge spread shows that a cheap stock in the US is valued far more than a cheap stock in Europe; value stocks in Europe are very little considered.

The previous two points show that there are similar general themes in the United States and Europe, but in the latter they are more extreme. However, looking at the growth in earnings per share of the Eurostoxx value and growth indices since 2017, the first two points seem completely illogical. Over the past five years, cheaper European companies have experienced higher earnings growth than their growing counterparts. This is a distinctly European phenomenon, not found in other developed markets such as the United States, where growth stocks have experienced superior earnings growth. Cynics might say that this is due to the effect of starting from a low base, given that we start in 2017, just as the mining cycle turned positive. But we analyzed this situation over multiple periods of time and we got the same result.

It is also worth noting that the favorable period for value was already in place before COVID-19. It is not all about the rebound in earnings, commodity inflation and interest rates that favored value after the pandemic: in this five-year period, therefore, the real stocks are growing in Europe, at least in terms of fundamentals, were the value stocks.

Summing up, he concludes Arnoldthere is a compelling reason to believe that value in Europe is quite interesting: vAbsolute estimates almost to a minimum, record levels of relative discount on growth and positive relative earnings dynamics. This view, however, is not widely shared. Indeed, looking at investor flows and allocations, Europe is one of the most neglected equity markets in the world. Maybe not for long.

Subscribe to the newsletter

