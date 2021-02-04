Netizens saw the real face of an Asian blogger who became popular on the Internet because of her appearance and accused her of lying. The relevant material is published by the World of Buzz portal.

It’s about a girl from China named Xi Hong Shi. Her TikTok page has over 800 thousand subscribers. The heroine of the material regularly showed her face in close-ups, demonstrating various images and makeup. According to the publication, in the comments under the videos she was called “beauty” and “ideal”. However, in early February, former friends of the blogger exposed her, showing subscribers pictures in which she was captured without abundant retouching.

It turned out that Xi Hong Shi’s face is actually round, and the physique is larger. At the same time, in some frames, the girl’s second chin was visible. Later it turned out that she also lied about her age: according to friends of the blogger, she was born in 1996 and this year she will turn 25. The girl herself claimed that she was born in 1999.

In addition, information about the real appearance of a resident of China was confirmed by her former boyfriend. He explained that when they first met on the Internet, she told him that she was 165 centimeters tall and weighs about 40 kilograms. When the guy met her in person, he saw that Xi Hong Shi was shorter and weighed over 50 kilograms.

The heroine of the material has not yet commented on this situation.

In January, it was reported that a 16-year-old Chinese woman had 100 plastic surgeries in three years and showed her face. Zhou Chuna has been using procedures to change her face to resemble a doll for three years. The girl explained her penchant for operations by natural imperfections of her face and the persecution of classmates.