The ship ‘Ever Given’ got stuck at kilometer 151 of the Suez Canal last Tuesday and what seemed like a mere anecdote, has become a a problem that is difficult to solve in a place where 10% of international trade passes.

The Canopus-B satellite of the Russian space agency Roscosmo has captured images of both the 300 ships waiting for the problem to be solved to enter the Suez Canal, and the ship itself stranded practically perpendicular to the canal.

They are working on the solution 14 tugs and, according to the president of the Suez Canal Authority, Osama Rabie, on Friday night the stern of the stranded ship began to move. However, operations had to be halted due to wind and tides and there is no scheduled date for unlocking yet.

A human fault

The huge ship 400 meters long and 59 wide It sailed along one of the busiest routes in the world, the Suez Canal, which separates the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea and through which nearly 20,000 ships pass each year.

There, at kilometer 151 it began to tilt “due to lack of visibility due to bad weather conditions due to a dust storm, in which the wind reached 40 knots, which hindered the maneuverability of the ship and it went out of its way, “the president of the Suez Canal Authority reported in a statement.

That was until yesterday the official version, but now it is admitted that it could have been due to human or technical failure the fact that this ship was the only one affected by the wind among all those who were navigating the Suez Canal at the time.