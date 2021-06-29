Abandoned works in Navalcarnero. Kike Para

The trail of the housing bubble is still present. To the skeletons of hundreds of urbanizations and large works left in half, is added the large debt that companies in the sector continue to drag with the Treasury. The latest list of large defaulters with the Treasury, published this Monday, leaves it black on white: 25% of the debtors are linked to the brick, as well as 33% of the total amount owed, about 4,600 million euros.

The X-ray is not surprising. It is a reflection of the real estate euphoria of the 2000s and its subsequent collapse with the outbreak of the financial crisis. In the list of defaulters this year – it includes the 3,869 taxpayers, both companies and individuals, who owed the treasury more than one million euros at the end of 2020 – nine of the first ten largest debtors belong to the brick sector. What’s more: they have been at the top of the list since the first edition of the list, in 2015.

Search engine | Consult the complete list of large defaulters with the Treasury

In 2021, the first place is held again for the seventh consecutive year by the promoter Reyal Urbis ―Hacienda claims 341 million―, which in 2017 starred in the second largest bankruptcy in the business history of Spain, only behind another brick icon, Martinsa-Fadesa. The latter suspended payments in 2008 and also appears on this year’s list, with a debt of 27 million. In second place, the construction company Isolux Corsán repeats, with 329 million ―more 54 million from its subsidiary―, which requested the bankruptcy in 2017. The podium is closed by Nozar, the real estate giant of the Nozaleda family, with a debt of 214 million . These three companies are the only ones that owe the Treasury figures in excess of 100 million euros.

The top ten Of the largest defaulters with the Treasury are completed by the Cordoba developer Grupo Prasa (97 million), the construction company Servicios Esquerdo (97 million), the Aifos real estate group (93 million), the construction company CCF 21 (92 million), New Building Works 2000 (86 million), the Disability Promotion Organization (86 million) – the only one that does not belong to the real estate world – and Bitango Promociones (73 million). These nine real estate companies that top the list account for 10% of the total debt included in the list, which amounts to 14.1 billion.

More information

Also the individuals who owe the most to the treasury are related to the real estate sector. The marriage made up of Teresa Maldonado and Jesús Ruiz, who piloted the Andalusian promoter Aifos, owes more than 31 million altogether – more than 15 million each – and heads the list of individuals most indebted to the treasury. The third place is occupied by the businessman Agapito García Sánchez (15.41 million), also linked to construction and for many years the number one on the black list of the Treasury. Another businessman from the real estate world that appears on the list is Rafael Gómez (1.9 million), known as Sandokan and linked to the corruption plot Malay, and several of its companies. Among them Arenal 2001, which is ranked number 11 with a debt of 71.9 million.

Insolvency proceedings

Of the total amount owed, more than half (about 7,270 million) corresponds to debts of defaulters in bankruptcy (more than 1,696 taxpayers, 44% of the total). This figure has risen compared to the previous year, when the percentages were, respectively, 48% (6,800 million) and 38% (1,480 taxpayers). This means that the possibilities of collection by the Treasury are reduced.

In addition, derivatives of subsidiary or joint liability have been made to third parties, other than the main debtor, in 1,209 cases. The figure affected by this procedure exceeds 2,560 million, about 18% and similar to that of the previous list. If the comparison is made with the first list, that of 2015, the derivation of liability has increased by 39%.