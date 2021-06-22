Virtual recreation of the KKH group project for the old Los Remedios Tobacco Factory, in Seville.

The old Tobacco Factory in the Los Remedios neighborhood, almost three walled hectares on the banks of the Guadalquivir that deprived the city of 300 meters of river bank, will become a large tourist, innovation and public-private enterprise complex surrounded by four hectares of green areas. The sale of the complex owned by the multinational Altadis – in disuse and abandoned since it ceased its activity as a tobacco company in 2007 – to the Barcelona-based investment group KKH was closed this Tuesday in Seville with the approval of the City Council and the Provincial Heritage Commission of the Junta de Andalucía. The project will involve an investment of about 200 million euros and will generate about 500 direct jobs.

“Our intention is that a large part of the complex will be finished by the end of 2024. In the first year all the administrative procedures will be carried out and, afterwards, the works will last about two and a half or three years. Taking into account that the plot is very large, we will be able to maintain several work points in parallel, ”said the president of KKH, Josep María Farré. The first step will be the collapse of the wall that prevents direct access to the Guadalquivir.

For the mayor of Seville, Juan Espadas, the operation has been closed after a “long negotiation” during the pandemic in which “a balance has been found between the interests of property, investors and the city.” Espadas explained that they have opted for “the most conservative idea from the point of view of visual impact” and that they have a “guarantee roadmap that will overcome any risk of legal insecurity or social conflict”. “It is the most ambitious urban project to be undertaken in Seville in the last 20 years,” added the councilor for Urban Habitat, Tourism and Culture, Antonio Muñoz.

The Tobacco Factory has a large industrial building from 1958 that is protected, the Cube. It will have 14,000 square meters built, of which 4,000 are for public uses that will be managed by the municipality. The rest will go to cultural uses and linked to innovation and entrepreneurship. The design of the Cube is by the Japanese Kengo Kuma, who signs the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Stadium, and which will be his first major project in Spain after his proposal for the Great Scenic Space of Granada fell apart.

From the right, the mayor of Seville, Juan Espadas; the president of KKH, Josep María Farré; the president of Altadis, Jon Fernández de Barrena, and the delegate of Urban Habitat, Tourism and Culture, Antonio Muñoz, this Tuesday in Seville at the presentation of the project for the old Los Remedios Tobacco Factory.

In this area of ​​the complex, the engineers’ housing buildings will also be recovered, which will become neighborhood facilities; as well as other adjacent buildings, including the chapel of the Hermandad de las Cigarreras, which will continue to be used. The great tourist bet is a great luxury five-star hotel with 200 rooms that will rise ex novo located on the second line to the river walk and designed by the Catalan architect Carlos Ferrater. In total, the plot has a buildable area of ​​44,000 square meters, of which about 43,000 will be built, of which 26,000 will have tertiary use.

The joint direction of the project is Ferrater, author of the Granada City of Sciences and the Barcelona Conference Center and National Architecture Prize, an award that also has the Sevillian Guillermo Vázquez Consuegra, who will be in charge of the reorganization of the four hectares of adjacent green areas and the construction of a public walkway on the banks of the Guadalquivir basin. With this walk, the Los Remedios neighborhood “will get a direct relationship with the river,” said Vázquez Consuegra. The Sevillian architect is the author of the rehabilitation of the San Telmo Palace, headquarters of the Presidency of the Government of the Junta, with which from 2024 the old Tobacco Factory will be connected through a pedestrian walkway over the river that will carry out the French engineer Michel Virlogeux.

Vázquez Consuegra sums up the intervention as follows: “The operation will mean returning the Tobacco Factory to the life cycle of the city. Los Remedios has a very lateral relationship with the historic center and the introduction of the pedestrian walkway will create a connection with the center. In addition, the neighborhood will have a new urban park. The fundamental characteristic of the project is that it will go from having a closed complex that prevents access to the riverbank to having a green area with a set of pavilions whose main characteristic is permeability ”.