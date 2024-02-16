The real estate crisis in China is not over yet: what is happening?

SEOUL — Chinese homebuyers' staunch belief that real estate was a safe investment made the country's real estate sector the backbone of its economy.

But over the past two years, as businesses crumble under massive debt and new home sales plummet, Chinese consumers have demonstrated an equally unwavering belief: real estate has become a losing investment.

This marked loss of faith in property, the main store of wealth for many Chinese families, is a growing problem for Chinese policymakers, who are trying seemingly everything to revive the industry — to little effect. The problems were revealed on January 29 when a Hong Kong court ordered China Evergrande to cease operations and liquidate the company, which has more than $300 billion in debt.

Evergrande limped along for two years after defaulting on payments it owed to investors. Lacking cash to pay creditors, he tried to convey confidence that his apartments were still a good investment. The market would surely recover, as it had during previous economic downturns.

But this economic downturn, the longest on record, is not only prolonged, but is accelerating.

In 2023, home sales in China fell 6.5 percent. In December, sales fell 17.1 percent from a year earlier, according to Dongxing Securities, a Chinese investment bank. Real estate development fell 9.6 percent last year.

“The market has not bottomed yet,” said Alicia García-Herrero, chief economist for the Asia-Pacific region at Natixis. “There is still a long way to go.”

Nomura Securities, a Japanese financial services firm, estimates that 20 million pre-sold housing units are waiting to be completed, which would require $450 billion.

Now Chinese financial regulators are urging banks to lend more to developers.

Xiao Yuanqi, deputy director of China's National Financial Regulatory Administration, recently said that banks should not immediately cut loans to troubled projects, but should extend the time to repay loans or provide additional funds. China's central bank and financial regulator has said it would allow some developers to use bank loans for commercial properties to pay off other loans or bonds.

Since 2021, more than 50 Chinese real estate companies have defaulted on their debt payments, including the two dominant ones: Evergrande and Country Garden.

When China took steps to cool the real estate sector several years ago, it limited home buying by speculators. Buyers were required to make large down payments, which discouraged people from purchasing additional properties. Suzhou, a city in eastern China, has lifted most of its restrictions. However, relaxing the rules has not helped the market.

China's outstanding mortgage loans fell 1.6 percent last year from 2022, a year when businesses and residents in many cities were still dealing with lockdowns due to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to Chinese business magazine Caixin, that represented the first decline in nearly two decades. Mortgages had been growing more than 10 percent annually through 2021.

A persistent concern for potential home buyers is the large number of unfinished and pre-sold apartments.

Nydia Duan, a 19-year-old college student in Guangdong province, said her family offered to buy her a house when she turned 18, but she resisted because of that concern.

“I'm still reluctant to buy one,” she said. “I will consider it when the housing market is more stable.”

By: DAISUKE WAKABAYASHI and CLAIRE FU