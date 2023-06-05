The conditions of Alessandro Impagnetiello in prison and his only request: he wanted to see his 8-year-old son

He is locked up in an isolation cell in the San Vittore prison, Alexander Impagnetiello, the 30-year-old man accused of the crime of his partner Giulia Tramontano and of the child she was carrying. His condition is quite normal.

Since he is locked up in that prison, he has not shown signs of repentance and she didn’t even shed a tear. For him it is nothing strange what happened, it is not yet clear if he has understood the least severity of what he did.

Giulia Tramontano was 29 years old and was seven months pregnant with her first child, who should have been born soon 2 months. She wanted to call him Thiago.

However, the girl lost her life at the hands of the child’s father, Alessandro Impagnetiello. The latter, before confessing, made everyone believe that she was actually her partner left after a fight.

For 5 days the family, but all of Italy remained with the breathless, with the hope of being able to find her safe and sound. But in the end, thanks to the stories of his other girlfriend and also to the evidence that framed him, he decided to tell the truth.

Alessandro Impagnetiello’s request from the district house

From that moment on, it began for him the interrogation and then the doors of his isolation cell opened. There as usual, can’t see anyonebut he didn’t even ask to do it.

The only thing he asked for, is precisely to be able to see the 8 year old sonhad from a previous relationship, before entering the prison.

The mother in a brief interview with the correspondent de Live Lifea program that airs on Rai 1, said that she doesn’t know if she will see him again. For her of her son of hers is a monster and what he did is unforgivable.

That same lady is the last to have seen Giulia Viva. After meeting the other girl, the mother-in-law gave the 29-year-old a lift to her home. She also told her not to come back, she wanted to host her her, but no one believed such a thing could happen.