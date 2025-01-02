This Saturday, January 4, the Real Club Pineda Racecourse in Seville will be the scene of one of the most emblematic events of turf in Spain: its traditional day of horse racingwhich this year reaches its 84th edition.

The event will feature five exciting tests on a sand track, starting at 12:00 p.m. with the Rural Bank Awarda split handicap race over 1,600 meters, with a prize of 9,350 euros and four horses on the starting line.

The action will continue at 12:35 p.m. with the Award Seville City Councilreserved for three-year-old horses, future protagonists of the turf. This 1,750 meter test will distribute prizes worth 8,500 euros among its five participants. At 1:10 p.m. the El Corte Inglés Awardalso over 1,750 meters, with seven competitors and a total prize of 8,500 euros. Later, at 1:45 p.m., the Cruzcampo Awardthe second part of the handicap, with ten horses over a distance of 1,600 meters and the same financial prize.





The day will conclude at 2:45 p.m. with the emblematic Spanish Amateur Cup – Royal Maestranza Cavalry Prize of Seville. This race, reserved for horsewomen and gentlemen, will cover a distance of 2,200 meters and will distribute 8,500 euros in prizes among its six participants. In addition to the races, attendees will be able to enjoy a lively market and a varied gastronomic offer, creating a unique experience that combines sport, leisure and tradition. Access to the event is freewhich makes it a perfect plan to enjoy with family or friends. For those who cannot attend, The races will be broadcast live through Movistar Deportes (dial 59). Without a doubt, an unmissable event for turf lovers and for all those looking to live a unique day in Seville.

