“For example, we can be startled by a loud sound. But if, in addition to the usual fear, it causes a panic attack, the problem is not with him. It is much deeper,” the expert explained.

The cause of panic attacks can be constant severe stress, something that we cannot come to terms with, life situations that we cannot accept, Ladeyshchikova continued.

“If all this is unbearable, we begin to push it out of our sight, try not to think about it, not pay attention, convince ourselves that everything is fine. We often don’t know what to do with these circumstances, so it’s easier for us to just not think about them, not deal with them,” she said.