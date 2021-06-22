The actresses Mayella Lloclla and Melissa Paredes, protagonists of the telenovela Two sisters, they shared scenes with Karinna and Gabriela Berrospi, two Peruvians who in real life bear the same surname as the protagonist family of the novel.

Both Karina and Gabriela are internationally recognized as experts in finance, so that, through their work, they break patterns and stereotypes within the financial world. Thanks to their Latino Wall Street movement, they have been able to offer help to thousands of Latin American women to obtain their financial freedom.

“We are followers of the novel through YouTube and when we found out that the main family had our last name, we got in touch with the producer”, commented the Berrospi sisters. “Seeing that we had the same goals of helping to empower Peruvian women, we agreed to give a message through the novel,” they said.

Mayella Lloclla He also expressed his joy after meeting Karina and Gabriela, as well as their work abroad. “I am very happy to have met them and to know that there are two very successful Peruvians abroad and that their main objective is to help other women to improve themselves,” said the actress.

The scene where the Berrospi sisters will participate takes place when the character of Mayella Lloclla (Fiorella Berrospi) wants to go to the United States to start a new life after learning that she does not belong to the family where she grew up. When looking for information on the internet, she finds Gabriela and Karinna Berrospi, who run Latino Wall Street, a platform that will guide her to grow economically and thus give an important turn to her new life.

Two sisters, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.