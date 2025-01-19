In Almaraz (Extremadura) there are 1,500 inhabitants, they gave away a ham and Estopa or Melendi performed. In a few years it could be deserted. The future of thousands of people depends on the Government not closing the nuclear power plant that seems hopeless The inhabitants of Campo Arañuelo are mobilizing against a decision that they consider unfair. “It would mean the end of this region”





A view of the Almaraz power plant GRAPHIC REPORT: GUILLERMO NAVARRO | VIDEO: JUAN BITRIÁN