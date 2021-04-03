Madrid (AFP)

Real Madrid achieved its third successive victory in the Spanish Football League, by defeating its guest Eibar 2 – zero, and progressing to second place temporarily in the “stage 29” competitions.

The royal club owes its victory to Marco Asensio, who opened the scoring in the 41st minute, while French striker Karim Benzema added the second in the 73rd minute.

Real advanced to second place temporarily, after raising its tally to 63 points, one point ahead of its rival Barcelona, ​​retreating to the third, awaiting its match against its guest Valladolid on Monday, before the “El Clasico” is expected between them in the “stage 30”.

The Real also tightened the screws on its arch-rival Atlético, who is embarking on a risky journey in front of Seville’s fourth “Sunday”, reducing the difference to three points.

The men of the French coach Zinedine Zidane achieved their third successive victory in the league after Elche 2-1 and Celta Vigo 3-1 “before the international window”, and the fourth successive in various competitions before his European victory against Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals Tuesday.

The victory over Eibar gave a moral boost to “Los Blancos” before the expected “El Clasico” against Barcelona, ​​especially since the royal club achieved its ninth victory in its 11 matches in various competitions, in a record free of defeat during this series, specifically since January 30, 2021.

The numbers tend in favor of Real, as he met with Ibar 14 times in the “League”, of which the Basque club won only once, compared to 12 times for the royal club and Yateem tied.

Eibar, who is struggling to stay in the top flight and has not won since January 3, 2021, has not been able to benefit from the fact that Real, and despite having the best league record for a team outside his home, has fallen three times at home.

Real missed the efforts of Daniel Carvajal, Sergio Ramos and the Belgian Eden Hazar, while coach Zidane relied on a triple defense with Frenchman Ferland Mendy on the left side, leaving his compatriot Rafael Varane and German midfielder Toni Kroos on the bench.

At the “Alfredo Di Stefano” stadium, the match referee used the video assistant referee technique (VAR) to cancel two goals for Real, first for Benzema and then Asensio for offside in both cases, while the crossbar was replaced by Serbian Eibar goalkeeper Marco Dmitrovic after a direct free kick by Asensio.

The third attempt was fixed, as the latter opened the scoring after Brazilian Casemiro intercepted the ball in the middle of the stadium and passed it to the Spanish midfielder. »This season.

At the start of the second half, Asensio continued his show, curling the left foot from outside the area, which was blocked by goalkeeper Dmitrovic with his left hand and turned it into a corner.

Zidane made substitutions to revitalize his team, leaving Croatian Luka Modric and Asensio in the 61st minute, pushing Croce and Brazilian striker Rodrigo instead, then in the 68th minute, Isco and Brazilian Marcelo took out and inserted Sergio Aribas and Brazilian Vinicius Junior in their place.

The “mouse” intervened a third time to cancel the goal of Brazilian Casemiro for offside, before Benzema scored the decisive goal with a strong header after he rose high with a cross from Vinicius Junior on the left flank.

The French scorer raised his score to 18 goals in the league this season, before his compatriot Zidane relieved him by taking him out in the 80th minute and introducing Dominican Mariano Diaz in his place.

Before the referee blew the final whistle, Eibar tried to score the honor’s goal with a shot inside the area by Japanese Takashi Inoue, but Real Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois blocked the ball to keep his net clean.