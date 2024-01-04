Futureversea technology and content company for artificial intelligence and the metaverse, announced the formation of Readyverse Studiosco-founded by Futureverse co-founders Shara Senderoff and Aaron McDonald, as well as Ernest Cline, novelist and creator of the Ready Player One franchise, and Dan Farah, film producer of Ready Player One.
Readyverse Studios is building the “ultimate destination for fans to explore their favorite stories and IPs in the metaverse,” leveraging web3, metaverse games and experiences, augmented reality and virtual reality technologies.
In 2024, Readyverse Studios will release “The Readyverse”, a dynamic interactive platform of interconnected digital experiences. In its first deal, Readyverse Studios has partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery to exclusively bring the Ready Player One franchise to the web3 metaverse. Additionally, Readyverse Studios retains exclusive web3 rights to all future Ernest Cline IP.
Other brands and franchises who will join the Readyverse will be announced soon.
“Readyverse Studios is laying the groundwork to turn the promise of the open metaverse depicted in Cline's novel Ready Player One and the hit film adaptation into a tangible reality; a multi-world, multi-IP, interoperable open metaverse experience for mass consumers. No IP has shaped global culture and conversation about the metaverse more than Ready Player One.”
“The Readyverse will support the principles of the open metaverse of provable digital ownership, community-owned infrastructure, decentralization, security and interoperability. The Readyverse will be built using Futureverse's vast technology platform.”
“Thanks to Futureverse's sophisticated technology stack, in development for over 5 years, Readyverse Studios is poised to pioneer the metaverse market, which has the potential to reach a value of $13 trillion by 2030, according to a recent report from Citi. Readyverse's scalable, easy-to-use infrastructure and AI-generated content creation tools will enable both intellectual property owners and consumers to create engaging, immersive experiences.”
