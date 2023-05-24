The reading forecast | The increase in food prices slows down and turns downward

The prices of energy, fertilizers and other production inputs needed in the food chain are falling.

Natural Resources Center (Luke) predicts that the rise in food prices will clearly slow down and turn to a decline at the end of this year. The estimate can be found in Luke’s economic cycle review of this year’s agricultural and food economy.

According to Luke, the significant upward pressure on prices last year was due to the fact that the prices of production inputs needed to produce food rose sharply. The biggest increase in the price of food was the increase in the price of coffee by more than 37 percent. Compared to last year, the price of food rose by an average of 10.5 percent, says Luke’s press release.

This year, prices have continued to rise, as cost pressures have been delayed in food prices. However, Luke predicts that prices will turn down in the second half of the year.

“The average price level in 2023 will still be 7-8 percent higher than the previous year as a result of the price increase at the beginning of the year, says the research manager,” specialist researcher Hanna Karikallio in Luke’s press release.

Oil and the cultivation of protein crops increased last year, which, according to Luke, was due to good average yields and increased surface areas.

Both meat consumption and production decreased last year. Both are predicted to decrease this year as well.

According to Luke, the economic situation of milk production has fluctuated. Last year, milk was produced in Finland two percent less than the previous year. Luke estimates that milk production will continue to decline this year as well.

According to Luke, the amount of food exports decreased last year. In monetary terms, foodstuffs and their raw materials were exported from Finland worth 1.8 billion euros, i.e. 18 percent more than the previous year. According to Luke, the increase is explained by the increase in food prices worldwide.

Food worth more than 5.5 billion euros was imported to Finland last year.