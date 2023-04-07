In Ufa, in the third quarter of 2023, they intend to complete the construction of a new transport overpass in Zinino. This was announced on April 7 by the republican government.

“The builders assembled all the beams of the span structures of the overpass and rebuilt the railway communications. Workers are filling the approaches to the overpass with a sand and gravel mixture and monolithic seams of span structures,” the authorities said in a statement.

To date, the readiness of the facility is 43.5%, writes “MediaCorSet”. Bridge builders are preparing for laying asphalt and applying waterproofing. According to Alexander Klebanov, the head of the Republican Ministry of Transport, work continues on the installation of local treatment facilities and a storm sewer system.

In general, the project provides for the construction of a new road, an overpass, side and underbridge passages, exits, and the laying of communications. The overpass is being built 200 m from the existing railway crossing.

The cost of building a junction in Zinino is 1.387 billion rubles. The work is carried out within the framework of the national project “Safe and high-quality roads”. It is planned to hand over the object in the III quarter of 2023.