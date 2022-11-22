In the city of Serpukhov, Moscow Region, the construction of a new kindergarten on Frunze Street continues. The readiness of the facility has exceeded 75%, the press service of the Ministry of the construction complex of the region reports.

The contractor has already begun interior decoration of the premises, and the installation of engineering networks and the installation of the facade are also ongoing. The landscaping work is almost completed.

The area of ​​the three-story kindergarten will be 4.2 thousand square meters. m. He will be able to accept 250 pupils, writes the online edition “Moscow region today”.

The project provides for the arrangement of bedrooms, playrooms, sports and music halls, classrooms for circles, a medical unit, administrative and auxiliary premises. Shaded canopies, children’s play and sports complexes will appear on the adjacent territory.

It is planned to complete the construction and commission the facility by the end of 2022.

In October, the construction of a four-storey school began in the village of Nemchinovka, Odintsovo District (Moscow Region). It is designed for 550 seats.