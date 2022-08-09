Kommersant: 60% of Russians would support Putin’s possible decision to announce an attack on Kyiv

A possible decision by President Vladimir Putin “to announce the start of a new offensive against Kyiv tomorrow” would be supported by 60 percent of Russians, 26 percent would oppose it. The readiness of citizens to approve such a step was assessed by the Russian Field sociological service based on the results of a survey. About this on Tuesday, August 9, writes “Kommersant”.

In general, 52 percent of respondents were in favor of continuing the military operation, and 38 percent of respondents were in favor of moving to peace negotiations. 62 percent of Russians are sure that the special operation is “definitely” or “rather” successful, 19 percent hold the opposite opinion, and the same number found it difficult to answer.

At the same time, 59 percent of survey participants believe that the special operation has dragged on, 28 percent of respondents hold the opposite point of view, and 13 percent found it difficult or refused to answer this question. At the same time, 41 percent of Russians admitted that they were “tired of the news about the course of the military operation in Ukraine.”

According to political scientist Alexei Makarkin, the fact that the majority of Russians are ready to approve two opposite decisions of Vladimir Putin – to stop the special operation and start a new offensive – can be considered an expression of confidence in the head of state.

Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine began on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goals the denazification and demilitarization of the country. Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the special operation would end when all its goals were achieved.