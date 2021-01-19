The Presentation of the Commission for Economic and Social Reactivation and Evaluation of the Impact of Covid took, this Tuesday, another step in the preparation of the opinion that must be submitted to a vote in the first plenary session of the regular session. The five parliamentary groups agreed “unanimously” on the 62 measures that support the sanitary and public health block, according to the vice spokesperson of the PP, Miriam Guardiola.

Regarding specific proposals, Guardiola highlighted «The bet» of the PP for «the reinforcement» of Primary Care it has been “the containment dam” during the pandemic. The ‘popular’ deputy also highlights the vaccine administration campaign as one of the relevant issues included in the opinion. “We defend a real, viable and coordinated vaccination plan with all the autonomous communities,” he said to recall “the good rhythm” of immunization that the Region of Murcia is taking. “98% of the available doses” have already been administered, a figure that places us above the national average.

The PP vice-spokesperson in the regional parliament, recalled that “the consensus” in this block I, is preceded by the one reached in block IV of proposals on tourism, and pointed out that the one referring to infrastructures remains to be closed. In this sense, at the meeting on Tuesday there was agreement on a broad package of proposals, although there are nine in particular pending closure. Miriam Guardiola pointed out that in terms of infrastructure for the PP «The AVE to Murcia, Cartagena and Lorca cannot be waived; the Mediterranean Corridor; the Gorguel; the ZAL of Cartagena and the new highways ”, among other actions.