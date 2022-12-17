As we already knew, this was the last World Cup for many players. Even so, it is sad to see legends say goodbye to their team, and the last to announce his withdrawal was Busquets. With his departure, the last member of the team that managed to win the first World Cup in the history of Spain leaves, and the world of football has wanted to pay him a well-deserved tribute.
How could it be otherwise, Spain was the first to give him an emotional tribute in the form of a video with images of his successful career in which he lifted a World Cup and a Euro Cup, and completed 143 games.
Those who know Busquets know how important he is to their teams and the legacy he leaves behind. Luckily at FC Barcelona they will still continue to enjoy his excellent playability, but they also wanted to join in the praise after the announcement of his departure from the national team.
Several of his teammates in the team that won everything have also wanted to have some nice words about a man who has been an example as a player and as a person on and off the pitch. Casillas has been one of them, captain of the team in the greatest successes and despite the rivalry between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, the goalkeeper showed the affection they have for each other.
Pedro was another of his teammates in battles with the national team, but also at FC Barcelona. Both homegrown players enjoyed Guardiola’s confidence in the Catalan club, and that catapulted them to La Roja.
As a wise man said, Busquets plays for those who know football. The midfielder has enjoyed the recognition of many coaches both from his team and rivals, and also from other footballers, let’s remember Riquelme’s words “There is only one Busquets”. Let’s hope that his magic is inherited by some other player, since Spain is left very orphaned after his departure.
#reactions #march #Busquets #selection
Leave a Reply