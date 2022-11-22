The reactions to Cristiano’s goodbye from United

After various controversies between the Portuguese and the English club, Manchester United reported this Tuesday at noon that the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo was a mutual agreement and with immediate effect. Apparently the relationship between both parties had already been broken since the beginning of the season.

This news is given to two days of debut of the Portuguese section in the World Cup. Here are some of the reactions:

One of the first to give words on this was the same Cristiano Ronaldowho mentioned: “Following discussions with Manchester United, we have had a mutual agreement to end the contract. I love Manchester and I love their fans, that will never change. However, it is the right time for me to look for a new change for myself. I wish all the success for the team this season and in the future.”

In turn, the Champions League remembered one of the best goals of ‘CR7’ in his first spell with Manchester.

At the moment, Manchester United fans have opinions against it. Some mention that the Portuguese was the best and others support the decision to leave the club.

Bye bye fans of Cerresiete, those of us who follow Manchester United for the team, not for a player, remain. Glory, Glory Man United. ❤️🤍🖤 — Ramiro Gooolvera ⚽🏆 (@Mr_Scholex) November 22, 2022

Some Real Madrid fans have also expressed their desire for the Portuguese star to return to the white club.

I know of some who laughed at Cristiano Ronaldo because he was going to play in the Europa League. Now they are the ones who will play in the Europa League and Cristiano will go to a Champions League team. — Mario (@Mario___RM) November 22, 2022

The Portuguese leaves a mark of 54 games, 27 goals and 5 assists in his second stage in one of the greats of England.

