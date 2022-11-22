Wednesday, November 23, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The reactions to Cristiano’s goodbye from United

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 22, 2022
in Sports
0


close

AUTOPLAY

Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer with Manchester United #shorts | Time

The decision was agreed with the leadership of the English club. The relationship was broken.

After various controversies between the Portuguese and the English club, Manchester United reported this Tuesday at noon that the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo was a mutual agreement and with immediate effect. Apparently the relationship between both parties had already been broken since the beginning of the season.

This news is given to two days of debut of the Portuguese section in the World Cup. Here are some of the reactions:

(Also read: How much does Cristiano Ronaldo know about soccer? He was measured in the World Cup test)

See also  Cristiano Ronaldo: unexpected reaction with a woman who just wanted a photo

One of the first to give words on this was the same Cristiano Ronaldowho mentioned: “Following discussions with Manchester United, we have had a mutual agreement to end the contract. I love Manchester and I love their fans, that will never change. However, it is the right time for me to look for a new change for myself. I wish all the success for the team this season and in the future.”

In turn, the Champions League remembered one of the best goals of ‘CR7’ in his first spell with Manchester.

At the moment, Manchester United fans have opinions against it. Some mention that the Portuguese was the best and others support the decision to leave the club.

Some Real Madrid fans have also expressed their desire for the Portuguese star to return to the white club.

The Portuguese leaves a mark of 54 games, 27 goals and 5 assists in his second stage in one of the greats of England.

See also  Premier League: Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at Manchester United due to rumors of his departure after elimination from the Champions League

SPORTS WRITING

More news of interest

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#reactions #Cristianos #goodbye #United

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Qatar 2022, France-Australia 4-1: poker for Les Bleus with two goals from Giroud

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.