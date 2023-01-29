Contradictory feelings among the Real Madrid fans after the draw against Real Sociedad. The whites were superior and deserved more thanks to their good football, but they didn’t get the victory and the fans see how their team is further away from FC Barcelona, even though they played well today. This is how they reacted on social media:
While some resigned themselves by admitting the good game played by their team, others have found fault with the tie. It is true that Ancelotti only made two changes in the game and they were at the end of the match, but the team played well and did not seem to need reinforcements. Even so, it is normal for the fans to feel upset, since in January they have seen how their team has lost too many points and LaLiga is getting more and more complicated.
The goal for me was to take risks that I had never taken and today Real Madrid was a great example, when Rodrygo got between the lines and created danger with his vision. However, the white team was unable to materialize the plays and the match ended goalless for the first time this season for Ancelotti’s team.
With Rodrygo Goes today there is no doubt, because he was one of the best on the pitch. His plays and passes at the first touch created dangerous chances, but they were not enough to win. However, with Vinicius there are several different opinions.
On the one hand, it was a spectacle to see him overflow on the flank, surpassing a record of 9 successful dribbles, something that had not been achieved since 2006 in LaLiga. But on the other hand, he missed several sung goals and lost 27 balls, which leaves him in a somewhat questionable position, since if he improved in these last aspects he would be unstoppable. Even so, we must praise his delivery and praise the Real Madrid players who tried until the end, this is the path.
