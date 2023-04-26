Real Madrid lost their league match against Girona 4-2 in a match marked by two men: Vinicius Jr. and Castellanos. Ancelotti’s men lose their 4-game winning streak and end up disengaging from La Liga. These have been the reactions of Twitter to the party:
The game went against the whites in the first dangerous action that Girona had, but the fact is that the effectiveness of the locals in the first half was brutal. In the first two arrivals, 2-0 and face game. Apart from the score, Vinicius Jr. and Taty Castellanos have been the protagonists, the one from Madrid for his clashes against the Girona defense and his goal in minute 44, and the Argentine for his double.
Castellanos was comfortable in the game and in the first two actions he has had he has closed a spectacular poker. Tati kills Madrid’s chances of taking the game in 60 minutes.
After his historic performance, Taty was cheered on by Montilivi in the 72nd minute to make way for Stuani. The Argentine signs the first doublet in the league the same night that he makes his first triplet and his first poker. Valentín Castellanos has become the first player to make a poker against Real Madrid since 2013 (Lewandowski in the Champions League) and the first in the League since 1947 (Esteban Echevarría).
Already in 85, Vinicius invented a play of his on the bottom line, reminiscent of Benzema’s in the Calderón, to give Lucas Vázquez 4-2. Despite Real Madrid’s bad night, Vinicius once again demonstrated his enormous quality, leaving a goal and an assist in Gerona.
