This Sunday the grand final match was played between Pachuca and Tigres for the Champion of Champions title.
The game was played on the field of the Dignity Health Sports Park, in Carson, California. The final score went in favor of the university students 2-1, with goals from Nicolás Ibáñez and Fernando Gorriarán, while Israel Luna discounted for those from La Bella Airosa.
Thus tigers it obtained its fourth Champion of Champions title, equaling Toluca in number of championships in this sector, and surpassing Cruz Azul, which was left with 3.
The second goal for the team led by coach Robert Dante Siboldi. Nicolás Ibáñez’s score became a heavy slab for the Pachuca club.
Almost in the final stretch, Israel Luna’s goal fell, which gave oxygen to the Tuzos team, although it was of little use, since it did not reach them.
One of the most anticipated debuts occurred at minute 73′, when the recent reinforcement of the Tigres entered the field, the Mexican Eugenio Pizzuto, who debuted with the auriazul shirt.
Undoubtedly, the experienced goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán once again showed that, despite his age, he is still a starter with Tigres and has good reflexes.
The first of the afternoon in the United States was the work of Fernando Gorriarán, who took advantage of a pass inside the area to shoot and open the scoring in Carson, California.
The French striker André-Pierre Gignac shows that he is not at his best, and in this action he missed one of the clearest of the entire game, taking a sock off his shot.
