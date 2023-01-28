FC Barcelona has managed to beat Girona in a good football game in which, surely, the fairest result would have been a draw. Both teams showed their faces and dominated during certain sections of the match.
These types of matches are very red hot on social networks, and today at 90min we want to bring the reactions from Twitter to this afternoon’s match.
Many tweets have focused on the injury of Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman had not yet been injured since Xavi was the Barça coach, and a pass in a race with Arnau Martínez caused him thigh discomfort and he had to be replaced. In the next few hours we will know more details about the injury of the former Borussia Dortmund player, such as its severity and scope.
The party of Pedro. He started as a substitute in what 20 minutes later would become his 100th game. The canary entered the field of play to replace Ousmane, and was in charge of opening the can, scoring the only goal of the game that Barça has allowed add by three
It is also very important in this Barça match to leave the steel goal again. Marc-André ter Stegen He is showing that he has returned to his best level, and in matches like today you have to thank him for a large part of the victory. Exceptional match and exceptional season for the German.
Varied opinions on various issues related to the FC Barcelona match:
